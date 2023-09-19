And Lask Makes Three: Liverpool Don Third Kit for Europa League

One of the things I like to do when I’m absolutely feeling at my best is trot out a new outfit. Maybe it’s one I haven’t worn in a while but reminds me of the good times I’ve had. Or maybe it’s one that uses a color combo that really pops. And sometimes it’s just an outfit I’ve really been looking forward to throwing together but haven’t had the occasion to.

On Thursday, Liverpool FC will get to do the latter - I mean, I presume the powers that be really like this design! - as they travel to Linz, Austria to kick off this year’s edition of the Europa League where, according to the official site, they will debut this lovely purple number. For those that may not remember, and since our photo database doesn’t include the kit mostly because we’ve not yet played in it, this is that lovely light purple number with designs underneath. The replica version pops a little bit more with the vertical embellishments that give it the look of corduroy. That last little bit isn’t meant to be a detractor: I, for one, find it quite appealing to the eye.

Time will tell if the fan base will remember this purple kit as fondly as the full purple kits we saw under Warrior not too long ago; I sense that we all look back at kits during a successful campaign with a little bit more of a warm and gauzy sheen. But the aesthetic is definitely quite interesting, which gives me extra hope that the lads give us some moments to ensure that our first thought when seeing this kit is about how lucky we were to have been able to see this squad do the business once upon a time.

Kick off for Thursday’s match is quite early in general but especially so for folks on America’s West Coast with the match set to start at 9:45am. I look forward to seeing if our first run out in these uni’s will be great as I nurse my morning coffee.