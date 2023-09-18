Transfer Rumor: Alexander-Arnold Close to Signing New Deal

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s current deal expires in 2023, and Liverpool’s Scouse right-back has naturally caught the eye of other teams. The Reds will hope to tie their vice-captain’s future to his boyhood club, as 90mins reports that a new deal could come soon with both Real Madrid and Barcelona monitoring the situation.

While there have never been rumors that Alexander-Arnold would leave Liverpool, there has been interest from Real Madrid, with the Liverpool player and Chelsea’s Reece James the names mentioned as targets.

Should Alexander-Arnold sign a new deal, he is reportedly set to become one of the club’s highest earners.

Alongside the vice-captain, Greece international Kostas Tsimikas is also reported to be signing a new contract — one which would keep the left-back at Liverpool through 2027.