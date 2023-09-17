Klopp On Quansah: ‘A Good Boy’

Jarell Quansah was a surprise inclusion in Liverpool starting on Saturday away to Wolves. The young central defender was granted his first Premier League start for Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp and in turn gave the manager a great performance in a tough situation.

“He did well, he did really well.” Klopp told the media after the game. “It was really good, a nice, wonderful experience for him. He came on always in very decisive moments, he didn’t come on to close games or whatever, we had to do something there. And today he was good, I have to say. In such a disorganised team like we were in the first half, being the one who looks kind of alright is a statement absolutely. So, really happy for him. He is obviously pretty happy in the moment as well. A good boy.”

The Liverpool manager was faced with a tough decision over whether or not to start Ibrahima Konaté given his recent muscle injury. However, it sounds like Quansah has impressed the Liverpool manager enough to gain his trust.

“It’s just a good moment. I think without having him here we would have forced Ibou back,” the manager told LFCTV after the game. “That’s how it is, because you have to do it. Then you only train twice, but it was a muscle injury so we shouldn’t forget that.”