Wolves 1, Liverpool 3: Man of the Match

With a come from behind 3-1 victory over Wolves in the Premier League in the books, we want you to help us choose Liverpool’s man of the match.

By Mark Kastner
/ new
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

What an incredible win that was. Liverpool weren’t great for large portions of the game but that doesn’t matter when you have a player like Mo Salah that can drag you out of the depths of hell. You can certainly vote for other players for man of the match, but he’s just that.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.

Poll

Who was man of the match against Wolves?

view results
  • 0%
    Mo Salah
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Dominik Szoboszlai
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Harvey Elliott
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Andy Robertson
    (0 votes)
0 votes total

