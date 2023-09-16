Wolves 1 - 3 Liverpool - Match Recap: Second Half Revival Saves Reds

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 3 Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hwang 7’

Liverpool: Gakpo 54’, Robertson 85’, Bueno 90+1’ (OG)

Pre-Match

It’s Jarell Quansah and Joēl Matip as the starting center-backs, which is not ideal. Otherwise, newest recruit Ryan Gravenberch is on the bench.

First Half

The early match directly after the international break. We know how swimmingly those go for LIverpool. Hopefully we’ll be pleasantly surprised by the outcome. The opening minutes were all Wolves as the home team look to be the only ones who showed up on the pitch this morning.

Alexis Mac Allister earned an early yellow card trying to make up for losing possession.

As if the script was pre-written, Liverpool conceded an early goal. Neto’s surging run allowed him to whip in a ball to the back post. It was knocked in by Hwang, and Liverpool found themselves one goal down in under 10 minutes.

Admittedly, Liverpool’s defense is a bit of a mess, with what is probably the fourth choice center-back pairing and Joe Gomez at right-back in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold, but that didn’t explain the way that the Reds were being overrun in the middle of the pitch.

Every Reds’ players brain seems half a step slow, and it’s showed in their on-the-ball decision-making. Dominik Szoboszlai nearly made Liverpool pay with a sloppy pass that got intercepted by Wolves. Luckily, Neto’s shot hit the setting net-oing.

Liverpool should be two goals down. Neto was running the whole show here. His run down the wing destroyed Gomez, but Cunho couldn’t convert his header to make it 2-0.

Robertson crossed the ball into Cody Gakpo, but Gakpo couldn’t control it well enough to make the shot count. The Reds started waking up at the end of the half. Gakpo nearly equalizes again. However, the whistle blew with Wolves maintaining their one goal lead.

Second Half

Mac Allister, who had a bad day at the office, got taken off at halftime and replaced by Luis Díaz. The team seemed much more alive to begin the second half.

It was long until their newfound vigor reaped a reward. Just as Gakpo was ready to come off in the 54th minute, Mohamed Salah found him with a neat little cross in the box. All Gakpo had to do was tap it in, and he did his job to get Liverpool their equalizer with his last touch of the game.

Gakpo, along with Diogo Jota, went off. In their place were Darwin Núñez and Harvey Elliott. Everything about the team selection felt off in the first half, and Klopp seemed determined to fix his mistakes early on in the second.

Núñez nearly grabbed another goal for Liverpool, but some last ditch defending from Wolves denied the Reds. However, it’s clear that the momentum shifted here, and Liverpool were pushing hard to capitalize on in.

They looked more confident on the ball. They remembered how to successfully pass to each other. They just needed to hold it together and find the back of the net to preserve their winning streak.

Quansah came off in the 82nd minute for Konaté. The youngster managed 80 minutes, but he was just out of gas by the end.

If you had to guess which player made a lung-busting run from halfway up the pitch to both start and finish the attack for Liverpool’s second, it unlikely many would pick captain Andy Robertson. That was just what happened. A poor clearance from the keeper went straight to Robertson’s feet. He found Salah onside on the wing and then just kept going, racing straight up the center of the pitch to receive the return pass from Salah and knock it home.

Robertson then got an important defensive header to maintain the lead he created on the other end.

It’s an exuberant Elliott that sealed the match for the Reds. Salah got his third assist of the match, this time teeing up Elliott. His effort was slightly wide, but helped along by an own goal from Hugo Bueno. That didn’t stop Elliott from jumping into the stands to celebrate with the travelling kop. He received a yellow card for it, but I doubt he cared.

Gravenberch made his Liverpool debut in the last few minutes of the match, replacing Salah.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool did a great job of pulling themselves together in the second half after a disastrous first half. Three goals in the second puts them at the top of the table, at least for the moment, and gets them four wins in a row.

Gravenberch also got a stress-free few minutes on the pitch to see out the match and earn his debut.

It’s a third come-from-behind victory so far from the Reds. A good result, but maybe going forward they could work on not putting themselves at a deficit and spiking my blood pressure.