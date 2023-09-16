Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, September 16th |

Premier League | Molineux Stadium

12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST

The Premier League is back in action after the September international break. Liverpool will travel to Molineux Stadium to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. We may see the Liverpool debut of deadline day transfer Ryan Gravenberch in the midfield. The Reds have won their last three games in a row and are undefeated in all four. They’ll look to continue that run, despite being without captain Virgil van Dijk, who is serving a ban.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: TNT Sports Ultimate (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select HD 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 222 hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

✌️ Two changes from #CRYWOL

Bellegarde makes his debut

Hwang into the XI



How we line-up to face @LFC.



@AstroPay_OK pic.twitter.com/lhQEn1OWuY — Wolves (@Wolves) September 16, 2023

LIVERPOOL

#WOLLIV TEAM NEWS IS IN!



Here’s how we line up at Molineux this afternoon: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2023

