Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game away to Wolves with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By epicskyline
Liverpool Training Session Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, September 16th |
Premier League | Molineux Stadium
12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST

The Premier League is back in action after the September international break. Liverpool will travel to Molineux Stadium to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. We may see the Liverpool debut of deadline day transfer Ryan Gravenberch in the midfield. The Reds have won their last three games in a row and are undefeated in all four. They’ll look to continue that run, despite being without captain Virgil van Dijk, who is serving a ban.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: TNT Sports Ultimate (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select HD 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 222 hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

LIVERPOOL

