FIVE Reds Absent From Training Ahead of Wolves Clash

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday, with the Reds traveling to the Molineux to take on Wolves in the lunch time kick off on Matchday 5.

While Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking to build on an encouraging start to the campaign, some key players were not pictured in training and are now doubts to make the starting XI with a combination of knocks and grueling travel over the international break.

Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Thiago, and Trent Alexander-Arnold did not train with the main group on Thursday, as revealed by footage from the official club website.

Alexander-Arnold was last seen bowing out of international duty following a slight hamstring strain sustained during the Aston Villa match; meanwhile Thiago is likely still working his way to match fitness following a lengthy injury layoff dating back to last season.

Liverpool’s South American contingent, on the other hand, were not in training for other reasons. While Mac Allister, Diaz and Nunez didn’t clock up as many minutes on the pitch over the international fixtures as the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai—who each played the full 90 minutes twice—the Latin trio nevertheless racked up several thousand miles off the pitch traveling across the vast continent for matches, likely only returning to Merseyside in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

All of which means that the FA’s tradition of handing Liverpool the early kick off following an international break is likely to rule those three out of contention to start at the weekend.

However, with the likes of new boy Ryan Gravenberch eager to make an impression and Ibrahima Konate and Stefan Bajcetic stepping up their returns from injury in training on Thursday, reinforcements are likely on the way for the Reds.