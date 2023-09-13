Stengel Shares Farewell Message Following Transfer to Gotham FC

As announced earlier, prolific striker and FA Women’s Cup medal winner Katie Stengel has made a permanent switch to Gotham FC, essentially extending the loan spell she’d been on with the National Women’s Soccer League side. Stengel’s ability to bang in goals and central role in the side that lifted the FA Cup inside of her first half season with Liverpool FC are definitely highlights many athletes would like to have. This, as they say, instant impact personified.

For the forward’s part, she left a nice message of thanks to the club and fans for their support as well as a nod to awkward face and hands from photographs. As someone that is known for having an awkward face while singing - aka John Mayer syndrome - I can definitely relate to this self-awareness.

In terms of next steps for Liverpool, the sense is the club already has a replacement of sorts in recent signing Sophie Roman Haug, who comes in as a striker. There is, of course, the fact that even among the production and the trophy, Stengel’s most impressive achievement might be helping the club gain promotion back into the Barclay’s Women’s Super League. It will up to Roman Haug and the rest of the squad to not just replace the goals, but to build on the success that seemed to blossom while Stengel was around.

For Stengel’s full message, please see here: