Internationals Highlights: Diogo Jota Scores a Brace for Portugal

Diogo Jota played all 90 minutes in Portugal’s sixth straight win, maintaining their perfect record in Group J of the European Qualifiers.

Jota scored twice in the second half Monday night against Luxembourg, and further set up an assist for Ricardo Horta — having a hand in Portugal’s fifth, sixth, and seventh goals.

This is the final game for Portugal in this international break.

Elsewhere tonight the Reds were in youth action, with Harvey Elliott featuring in England U21’s 3-0 win also against Luxembourg, and Ben Doak playing a full 90 for Scotland U21s in their loss to Spain (where Stefan Bactectic was an unused substitute).