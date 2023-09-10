WATCH: Wataru Endo Dominates Germany For Japan

There is rightfully a lot of hype surrounding the new midfielders for Liverpool, with most people focusing on the younger ones. However, Wataru Endo is making his case that he deserves his flowers too. Over the weekend he put on a man of the match performance for Japan against Germany. You can watch the highlights of his 90 minutes below.

It’s a really impressive display that led Japan to a 4-1 victory over Germany. The next day, Germany would go on to fire their head coach Hansi Flick. It is an aesthetically pleasing display from Endo, but the stats are even more impressive. 7 duels won (most in the game), 2 interceptions, 6 recoveries, 4/4 on tackles, 88% passing on 40 attempts, and won 3 fouls. He completely controlled the game for Japan and gave them a wonderful platform to go on to win.

From watching the clips, you can’t help but get excited for how he might fit in with Liverpool. Those crunching tackles that lead to long switches out to the wing? Imagine if he’s hitting Luis Diaz or Mo Salah in stride on the wings. Absolutely salivating at the possibilities.