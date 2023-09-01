Ryan Gravenberch Chooses Unusual Liverpool Shirt Number

Liverpool have made one more signing in just under the wire, finalizing a deal with Bayern Munich to bring Ryan Gravenberch to the Reds.

The deal was announced on Friday, just barely before the transfer window closed until January. This puts Liverpool’s signings this summer at four, all in a midfield position - which is great because that’s what we needed most.

Gravenberch will be wearing the number 38 shirt for his first season in Red, the same number he wore for Ajax in 2018-2019 and his first season as a senior player in the top flight. He also wore the number in his time at Bayern Munich, thought shortlived as it was.

The number has been up for grabs since convicted abuser Jon Flanagan left in 2018.

It is unlikely we will see Gravenberch in action this weekend, as the deal may have gotten done a little too late. We are on the brink of an international break, which will hopefully give him a chance to get embedded with the squad as he wasn’t called up for duty with the rest of the Netherlands squad.