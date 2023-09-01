Official: Liverpool Sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich

Liverpool have another deadline day signing, and this one is a bit more exciting than the Arthur Melo deal — though perhaps ironically Ryab Gravenberch, then at Ajax, was the midfielder most linked to Liverpool last summer. And now it’s done.

Liverpool have today completed the signing of the Dutch midfielder from Bayern Munich pending a work permit. Gravenberch is Liverpool’s fourth new signing this summer.

He will wear the number 38.

Gravenberch opted to go to Germany instead of Liverpool ahead of the 2022/23 season, and had a mixed time at Bayern Munich. He made 33 appearances, but only six of those were starts, and the midfielder finished the season on under 1,000 minutes (under 600 in the league). If you want to compare this to Liverpool, he played almost exactly the same minutes in all competitions as Stefan Bajčetič did for Liverpool in 2022/23.

Though he failed to hit the ground running in Germany, Reds shouldn’t write him off: he’s just 21, and his analytical profile is favorable. (For more on this, check out David Segar’s piece for Opta Analyst).

For his part, Gravenberch looks to make his mark at Anfield:

“I’m very happy. Very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here,” Gravenberch told Liverpoolfc.com during his signing announcement.

“If you see it from the outside, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top. So that’s why [it was the right club].”

“I’m really looking forward to [being at Anfield] and I can’t wait to hear the You’ll Never Walk Alone song.

“Now we start fresh again, a new start, and I’m going to give my all for this club. [My ambitions are] to win prizes. To win prizes, play a lot and show them who we are and who I am.”

