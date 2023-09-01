 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Klopp Talk: Liverpool Without Van Dijk and Konaté for Villa

The first choice pair are unavailable this Sunday

By Mari Murphy
Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool react during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 19, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Virgil Van Dijk is suspended for Sunday’s match against Aston Villa, and may see his suspension extended by the Football Association due to his reaction to his red card.

Unfortunately for the Reds, head coach Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Ibrahima Konaté will not be fit for Sunday’s match either, meaning the Reds will be without their first choice centerback pairing.

Klopp did not provide information about when to expect Konaté back in the side, so we can hope his absence is out of an abundance of caution ahead of the international break.

Elsewhere in the team, Thiago has suffered an injury setback:

“Thiago has had a little setback after starting training with the team. He has to slow down a little bit. It’s not cool for him or for us. Hopefully after the international break [he’ll return to the side].”

Stafan Bajcetic has returned to team training.

