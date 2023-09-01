The signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich might spell the end of Liverpool’s incoming transfer business this summer; however, speculation around Anfield outgoings continue to abound, as Mohamed Salah’s future at the club has come into focus.

Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ittihad have open in their pursuit of the Liverpool talisman of late, reportedly tabling a bid that included £86m up front earlier this week. Now, mere days later, the Daily Mail is reporting that the club, one of the four backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, are readying a fresh offer of £120m as they seek to test Liverpool’s resolve in a summer in which the strategy of backing up the Brinks truck until the target player target has proved to be a spectacularly effective one.

Liverpool, who have already grabbed a share of the bottomless Saudi cash this summer with the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to the same Al-Ittihad and the second-rate Al-Ettifaq respectively, have been categorical in their rejection of the attempt to poach a third star, repeatedly to the point of turning down offers for Salah out of hand.

“Liverpool’s stance has been made abundantly clear—he’s not for sale,” transfer journalist,

️ “Never say never.” @David_Ornstein on Mohamed Salah potentially leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia this summer. pic.twitter.com/2Xxobm6SAQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 31, 2023

Even were FSG tempted to embrace the enforced rebuild and cash in on the 31-year-old Salah, it would be virtually impossible to replace the Egyptian King’s world class production by the time the English transfer window shuts later on tonight, short of signing a player of a similar caliber Paris Saint-Germain’s (unavailable) Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool supporters should rest assured that this deal will not be happening, at least not this summer.