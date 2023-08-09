Everything’s the Best: Do You Want More?!??!

The beginning of the season is here and I can’t wait. I know that the squad’s not near complete. That we’ve question marks at nearly every section of the team - even in the attack where the question is more how to divide up the minutes among so many players and less hair’s on fire what do we do - isn’t making me less excited.

I just want more Liverpool Football Club in my life and I’m ready to take whatever’s on offer.

Last season’s performance was not one that most Reds will back on fondly. Falling out of the top 4 and scraping by most weeks on what felt like a hangover from getting so close to the quadruple last season, I can’t imagine any of us would want to dwell too long on that.

I remember getting to the end of the season and feeling a bit of relief. That maybe we could regroup and re-assess. The time off would do the squad some good and maybe help folks to come back energized.

But like always, I almost immediately missed it.

I’m pretty sure I made it to the second week of June, this time. But it was clear that the Liverpool-shaped hole in my weekly schedule was already tearing at me.

What would I do if I couldn’t fret about a midfield whose legs seemed to be aging in dog years? Where would I turn to for moments of frivolous joy without Klopp fist pumps?

It was clear then that I needed Liverpool Football back in my life. And if it wasn’t clear, let me point you back to the number of scraping-the-bottom-of-the-barrel articles I ended up writing over the past few weeks. It is, as the kids say, hard out here in these streets.

But that’s ok because in a few short days, Liverpool Football Club will be back. And against competition to really test ourselves upon. It’ll be a proper game and I’m rearing to get it going.

So sound off in the comments, Reds: are we ready for the weekend? Are we ready for more?