Yana Daniels Extends Contract

Yana Daniels was no stranger to Liverpool, with this current run being her second stint with the club and Coach Matt Beard. That history and developing ties to the community are part of what the Belgian International has credited with reasons for her wanting to lengthen her stay with Liverpool FC by signing a contract.

Daniels provided insight on her decision-making when providing an interview with the official site announcing the move. Among her reasons for staying, Daniels credits feeling knitted into the community.

“[Liverpool is] a second home now. I bought a house here, I’m really settled and I’m happy here. And also where the club is going, it’s nice to be part of a future project, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Daniels is also quite excited about the move to Melwood and the number of fresh faces that Beard has brought into the squad. She notes in the interview that she has a desire to build on the form from last season and to see just how high up the WSL standings LFC can climb.

The best thing about pre-season is really that all things are possible and Daniels’ comments reflect that. It’s a time for hope and optimism and daring to ask, “why not us,” as you work on building the path to get there.

What’s extra nice for us as fans to hear is that a player is also excited about what’s to come and wants to be a part of the ride. Here’s hoping the season brings some silverware for Yana and the rest of the club, which will only make wanting to stay and be a part of these amazing vibes and unparalleled fan base that much easier. Up the charging towards the top of the table Reds!