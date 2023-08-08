Goalkeeper Eartha Cumings Leaves Liverpool For FC Rosengård

For a short few weeks this summer, Liverpool had four active goalkeepers on their roster. Veteran Rachael Laws, youngster Faye Kirby, and Eartha Cumings were joined at the club by new signing Teagan Micah. The Australian international is expected to likely take over the starting role that Laws has held the past three seasons.

Over the span of just over a week, the cadre of four has been reduced to two — at least for the time being. It was announced last week that Faye Kirby would be heading to SPL side Aberdeen on loan until December to get some much needed starting experience for the 19 year old. Just eight days later, Liverpool broke the news that Eartha Cumings would be leaving the club on a permanent deal for FC Rosengård in Sweden.

“I am very happy to join FC Rosengård,” said Cumings after signing a two year deal with her new club.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone and kicking off the fall season.”

Cumings joined Liverpool only last summer, signing from Charlton Athletic where she had made 37 appearances over the course of two seasons. The Scottish goalkeeper made five appearances for Liverpool over the course of last season, with two of those occurring in the WSL. She was overtaken by Faye Kirby later in the season as the primary backup to Laws. With FC Rosengård she hopes to have a clearer route to regular starting minutes.

With Cumings’ departure, Liverpool are now left with only Laws and Micah on the current roster. Micah is currently with the Australian national team, who just advanced past Denmark to the quarterfinals.