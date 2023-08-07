Klopp Talk: Pre-Season Not “Done and Dusted”

Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke to LFCTV following his side’s victorious display in the final friendly of their pre-season campaign, emphasizing the usefulness of mistakes, need to not take the good result too seriously, and importance of fitness above all else for his side:

“Look we have all these situations already, when you win the final preseason game and everything clicks.

“We concede one which we shouldn’t concede, but it’s an obvious mistake; we will talk about it, we will work on it it, but it doesn’t mean you solve it immediately.

“The situation was clear: the diagonal protection is not there. We cannot avoid each pass behind our line, we just have to make sure we are then in better positions [to cope with these passes].

“We scored two goals off set pieces which is good. We could have scored one from a high pressure situation which is good as well. Besides that we played a lot of good stuff without scoring.

“We look really fresh we look really good and in the next 5-6 days we need to find a formation for the Chelsea game — not for the whole season — and then we go from there.

“Nobody got injured, that is the most important thing. We came through okay.”

The boss also had a lot of positives to say about new signing Alexis Mac Allister playing in the 6:

“He is a top class player with the ball and without the ball. We had our moments where we were a bit too open, that’s clear, but we have to work on it and we have to try and test a couple of different things. In a compact formation Alexis can play [in the 6], definitely. If he’s there alone then should he play there? No.

“We showed just how good a player he is and how well he understands the game.”

Finally, Klopp emphasized that pre-season preparations and tinkering do not end with the start of the season next weekend:

“Yeah, there is some football stuff we [still] have to do, but that’s normal. The pre-season never ends after the first Premier League game. It always goes at least until the first international break, after that we should be in a good position.

“But we have to use these first weeks without international football. We could in Germany train physical stuff and tactical stuff, and we came out of the tour with no big physical issues.

“We have to make sure that we put the proper fight in [against Chelsea].”