Liverpool vs. SV Darmstadt: Pre-Season 2023-24 Preview, Match Coverage, & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS SV DARMSTADT

| Monday, August 7th |

Pre-Season | Deepdale Stadium, Preston, UK

7:00PM BST/2:00PM EST

PREVIEW

Liverpool’s final preseason match is against SV Darmstadt, a side that recently won promotion to the Bundesliga by finishing second in the 2. Bundesliga last season. This is the first time they’ve been in Germany’s top flight since the 2016-17 season, where they went on to finish 18th and were relegated.

With Liverpool’s first Premier League match happening next Sunday, it’s a final chance for the first team players—and whoever it is who’s going to end up in the six until a new signing hopefully arrives—to get a bit of live action ahead of the season opener against Chelsea on Saturday. It could also be a chance for Jurgen Klopp to give 30 minutes or a half to some of the more fringe players still fighting for a place in the squad this season.

HOW TO WATCH

Global Online Streaming: LFCTV GO

Television & Regional Streaming: LFCTV (UK) | CBS Sports Network (USA) | 10 Play (Australia) | No Coverage (Canada) | No Coverage (India) | Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia) | SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria) | No Coverage (Singapore) | SuperSport Premier League (South Africa) | full listings on LiveSoccerTV

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

SV DARMSTADT

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

