Get to Know Cody Gakpo With Fan Q&A

Quick: what’s Cody Gakpo’s favorite movie? If you don’t obviously know that it’s either The Godfather or Interstellari (bleh), then you haven’t checked out the new fan q&a that Cody Gakpo did on the official site. Wow, how embarrassing for you.

But fine, here are some highlights:

He wants to visit Japan on holiday, because it’s somewhere he’s never been. He doesn’t specify if he’s an anime fan, but I’ll use my artistic license and say that he is. I feel good about it.

He doesn’t play video games, which is wild, but says that Diogo Jota is the undisputed video game champion amongst the lads on the team. Comment below who you assumed was the best gamer. My money would have been on Trent Alexander-Arnold. I don’t know why. Just vibes.

It’s unsurprising to learn that Virgil van Dijk is his closest friend on the team. Gakpo admitted that the Dutchman has been helping him adjust to his new home. This was probably true and not Gakpo sucking up to the new captain.

Has your interested been piqued? Do you want to learn more? Is your humble writer sleep deprived? Well then, click the link and read the whole interview as you get excited for the new season!