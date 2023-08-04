Liverpool Academy Fixture Dates Released

The U21s Premier League 2 schedule has been released following the reshaping of the division, with the young Reds kicking off against Everton at home on August 14th (2:00PM EST/7:00PM BST).

The season proper will finish with Arsenal at home on the 28th of April, with the Reds hoping to then progress into the play-off for the top 16 qualifiers.

The full Premier League 2 schedule can be accessed here.

The U21 will also feature in the EFL Trophy, facing off against Barrow (in League Two) on Tuesday, November 7th at 2:00PM EST/7:00 PM BST. They will travel away to SO Legal Stadium, as all U21 matches are away in the competition.

The U18 Premier League North season will kick off at home to Nottingham Forest on August 12th at 7:30AM EST/12:30PM BST.

Their full fixture list can be found here.