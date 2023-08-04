Taylor Hinds: Reds Begin Pre-Season with “Buzz” Around New Signings

Speaking with Liverpoolfc.com, Taylor Hinds expressed her excitement about beginning the preparations for the new season after the Reds comfortably stayed up in the WSL last season:

The mood is good at the minute. You can see that everyone is trying to get to know each other, everyone is talking about their summers, but we can’t wait to just get out on the pitch again. I’ve already been looking at the fixtures to see who we are playing and when we will be playing them. Obviously pre-season is part of football so you just get used to it because it is tough but that’s why we are here and it’s important. That’s why we make the sacrifice for football and to help us and progress us.

This excitement is certainly bolstered by the new signings in the camp:

There’s always a buzz when you get new players who can come in and help progress the team, and we just want to make those connections on and off the pitch as quickly as we can.

With new and returning players, Hinds is confident about how well the team will mesh:

I think what is more exciting when you come back is that because we are like a family, when you leave and then come back it’s just like normal and it’s like you haven’t been away. With the new girls coming in as well, great personalities already, I think they will fit in with the team really well.

Speaking of her teammates, Hinds was asked who is most excited to get the preparations started:

I’d say Ceri Holland, definitely! You know what Ceri is like, she will just run for days so I’m not standing next to her in the running!

Finally, she answered the big questions about team expectations for the season ahead:

As it was our first year back in the WSL [last season] it was hard and it was always going to be tough, but with this league the quality is just going up and up every year. I think we did really well last season, you could see that in the games we were playing, and our ambitions are going to be even higher this time around. It’s about taking it a step further, pushing ourselves even more and hopefully we’ll be even higher up the table.

The WSL kicks off in early October — delayed due to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.