Quality holding midfielders are in short supply these days, with Liverpool and Chelsea two clubs in desperate need of a starting no. 6 as the start of the Premier League campaign swiftly approaching.

The Blues have been in talks all summer regarding a move for Brighton star Moises Caicedo, with recent reporting that the Seagulls had rejected an approximately £80m bid for a player they rate as being worth in the region the £105m Arsenal paid for Declan Rice.

However, a shocking report emerged this week in The Athletic claiming that another club had tabled their own bid well in excess of the Chelea’s, although the exact amount bid was not detailed. Curiously, also not outlined was the actual name of the bidding club.

Rumor mongers were quick to peg Liverpool as the mystery party. Progress on a move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia has slowed in recent days, while completing a transfer for Fluminense’s Andre appear increasingly unlikely with the Brazilian transfer window drawing to a close.

Meanhile supporters will recall that the Reds are not opposed to a bout of honest highway robbery, having snatched Luis Diaz from under the nose of Tottenham two winter windows ago.

However, The Mirror’s David Lynch has thrown water on the hopes of Liverpool supporters, reporting for This Is Anfield that the Reds are NOT in fact the mystery bidder.

Whatever, you say David. We know you’re just trying to throw us off the scent.