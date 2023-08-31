Carabao Cup Third Round Liverpool Opponents Decided

The Carabao Cup is up and running. Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League enter in the third round, and the time is looming. During the week of September 25th, Liverpool will face Leicester City at Anfield.

The recently relegated Championship side advanced out of the third round with a 2-0 win against Tranmere Rovers. In addition to that, the Foxes have won all four of their first games in the Championship.

The last time Liverpool won the cup back in 2021-22, they got there, in part, by beating Leicester City in the quarterfinals in late December. It was one of the most exciting matches of the campaign, forever remembered for Takumi Minamino’s injury time equalizer. The goal effectively nulled Jamie Vardy’s early brace — a real Christmas miracle.

Regular time ended with the score 3-3, and though Minamino ended up missing his penalty, Liverpool eventually still came out on top.

Manchester United are the current cup holders, having beaten Newcastle United at Wembley last winter.

These early cup matches are always entertaining chaos, with plenty of fringe and Academy players getting their chances in the starting XI. This season should be no exception as Klopp and the team focus their energy on regaining a spot in the top four.