Virgil: “Still Work to Do”

After an electric preseason game in Singapore against Bayern Munich, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk had this to say about the team’s performance to LFC TV:

“[There’s] so many good things and things we have to improve. “They [Bayern] are a very good opponent and they punish you if you are not on it for a split second - that is what happened today. “[There’s] still work to do - and that is what we are going to do.”

Our new captain emphasised the need for the team as a whole to learn how to manage various situations in the games to come:

“We have the quality to punish them if they make a mistake and that’s what we did,” he added. “It doesn’t matter that much luckily, it’s about the process and we have to learn from certain situations. “The games that we played and the training sessions have been intense. We work on set-pieces every game. I should be more clinical at times and I am working on that. “We want to play at the highest level and compete with these teams and players. They punished us at times and that’s how it is. We’re still in pre-season and we’ve had big changes.”

Watching live in the National Stadium, I was certainly relieved to see him nod one in from a corner after a few strange instances last season where he failed to put free headers away.

The attack continues to look great, and figures to play an important part firing the team ahead while the defenders figure it out on the fly with potential new additions to come and players like Curtis Jones filling in the six for now.