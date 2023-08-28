What to Expect from Van Dijk’s Ban

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk saw a straight red card in Liverpool’s comeback win against Newcastle at the weekend. The Dutch centerback went through Alexander Isak to clear the ball in a genuine attempt to play the ball, but a straight red due to it being a denial of a clear goal scoring opportunity (DOGSO).

(Many will be aware of the “double jeopardy” rule about DOGSO situations, wherein an awarded penalty is seen as replacing the “clear goalscoring opportunity” that a foul in the box would deny, so the punishment becomes a yellow card rather than a red. Because Van Dijk’s challenge took place outside the box, there is no double jeopardy, and the punishment is a free kick and a straight red.)

Liverpool are thin in the centerback department, with Ibrahima Konaté having missed the Newcastle match with injury. Van Dijk’s red card comes with a one-match suspension, but that might not be the end of it: Van Dijk did not leave the pitch quietly, and the manner of his departure could well lead to a charge from the Football Association...which could in turn mean a longer ban.

While a one-match ban is mandatory with Van Dijk’s red, the Reds will have to wait and see if the FA does more.