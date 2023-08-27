Newcastle 1, Liverpool 2: Man Of The Match

From what started out as a disaster, Liverpool somehow clawed their way back to take all three points at St. James Park. A goal from a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake followed in short order by a red card to Virgil van Dijk made it seem like it was curtains for Liverpool. Alisson Becker stood on his head to keep the Reds in it as he usually does, and Dominik Szoboszlai put in a massive shift on both ends of the pitch. In the end, however, it was Darwin Núñez who stole the show with a late brace to give Liverpool the win!

