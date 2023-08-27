 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool FC: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game at Newcastle with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By Jordan J. Keeble
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS LIVERPOOL FC

| Sunday, August 27th |
Premier League | St. James’ Park
4:30PM BST/11:30AM EST

Liverpool continue their Premier League campaign by heading east to Newcastle. What were doubts at the beginning of the week have turned into positives, as Trent Alexander-Arnold was cleared from the knock he received last weekend from Bournemouth, and Alexis Mac Allister had the bans from his straight red card rescinded. This might also be the first chance we see recent signing Wataru Endo start in midfield for the Reds, as it is looking increasingly likely that we will be depending on him for the rest of the season.

Newcastle also started the season off strong, decimating Aston Villa in their opening match and putting up enough of a fight against Manchester City to keep them to a 1-0 scoreline. The trip to St. James’ Park has always been a difficult one and with Liverpool’s defensive problems, that struggle is likely to continue.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool FC

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); USA & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

NEWCASTLE UNITED

LIVERPOOL FC

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2023-24 season in the Premier League, Europa League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside