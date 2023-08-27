Newcastle United vs. Liverpool FC: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS LIVERPOOL FC

| Sunday, August 27th |

Premier League | St. James’ Park

4:30PM BST/11:30AM EST

Liverpool continue their Premier League campaign by heading east to Newcastle. What were doubts at the beginning of the week have turned into positives, as Trent Alexander-Arnold was cleared from the knock he received last weekend from Bournemouth, and Alexis Mac Allister had the bans from his straight red card rescinded. This might also be the first chance we see recent signing Wataru Endo start in midfield for the Reds, as it is looking increasingly likely that we will be depending on him for the rest of the season.

Newcastle also started the season off strong, decimating Aston Villa in their opening match and putting up enough of a fight against Manchester City to keep them to a 1-0 scoreline. The trip to St. James’ Park has always been a difficult one and with Liverpool’s defensive problems, that struggle is likely to continue.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool FC

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); USA & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

NEWCASTLE UNITED

LIVERPOOL FC

Here’s how we line up for #NEWLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2023

