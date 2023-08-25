Liverpool U21s Record Decisive Win Against Southampton

The Liverpool U21s traveled to Southampton to face their Academy side, and ran out decisive winners, scoring three goals to Southampton’s none.

The Reds opened the scoring in just the sixth minute, with Lewis Koumas putting Liverpool ahead early. The Reds pressed well to create a defensive error from Southampton, reacting decisively after Adli Mohamed gave the ball away in his own area. Koumas’s effort was deflected, but the Southampton defense could do nothing to stop it from looping into the net.

A Zach Awe own goal doubled the visitors’ lead just before halftime — he’ll be frustrated with this, as the OG marred an otherwise good performance. Awe’s own goal came from a deflected cross as the defender slid in, turning Melkamu Frauendorf’s dangerous cross home for the visitors.

The Saints started sluggishly but came into their own in the second half, rebuffing Liverpool’s play more effectively without ever having full control. Though Liverpool still looked the brighter side, the Reds were lucky not to concede to a clever Dom Ballard effort.

In stoppage time Liverpool grabbed the long-coming third goal through James Norris, who hit home on 90+3’. Koumas was again central to the goal, driving decisively at the Southampton defense after receiving a throw in before finding Norris at the top of the Southampton penalty area. No

Liverpool U21s are third in the Premier League 2, while Southampton finished the match on 18th. The Reds next face Middlesbrough at home on Sunday, September 3rd.