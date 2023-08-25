 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Newcastle to Host Liverpool with Limited Injuries

The Reds are not alone in their fitness concerns, but Eddie Howe’s side is much better off

Joelinton of Newcastle United has his shirt pulled by Rodri of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

In his pre-Liverpool press conference, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe spoke of his side’s limited fitness concerns:

Joe Willock, who has been out with a hamstring issue picked up at the tail end of last season, remains sidelined for this weekend’s match. Ex-Red Javier Manquillo is likely back in training today after receiving treatment abroad for a recurring issue, but his overall place in the squad is unsure; given that he might leave, he’s unlikely to feature on Sunday.

Joelinton, who picked up a minor knock, should be fine to feature against the Reds. New signing Lewis Hall from Chelsea will also be available, though he has not spent a lot of time training with the Magpies, as he arrived this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, face potentially serious issues in personnel, particularly in defense: though Trent Alexander-Arnold should be fit to play on Sunday per Jürgen Klopp, Ibrahima Konaté is a doubt. In the midfield, Curtis Jones and Thiago will not be back until Monday.

