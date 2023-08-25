Newcastle to Host Liverpool with Limited Injuries

In his pre-Liverpool press conference, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe spoke of his side’s limited fitness concerns:

Joe Willock, who has been out with a hamstring issue picked up at the tail end of last season, remains sidelined for this weekend’s match. Ex-Red Javier Manquillo is likely back in training today after receiving treatment abroad for a recurring issue, but his overall place in the squad is unsure; given that he might leave, he’s unlikely to feature on Sunday.

Joelinton, who picked up a minor knock, should be fine to feature against the Reds. New signing Lewis Hall from Chelsea will also be available, though he has not spent a lot of time training with the Magpies, as he arrived this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, face potentially serious issues in personnel, particularly in defense: though Trent Alexander-Arnold should be fit to play on Sunday per Jürgen Klopp, Ibrahima Konaté is a doubt. In the midfield, Curtis Jones and Thiago will not be back until Monday.