One-Time Liverpool Midfield Target Signs to Saudi Pro League

It was not that long ago that Liverpool’s midfield revitalization project appeared much simpler: add one or two young talents to begin the gradual transition (emphasis on “gradual”) away from the old guard of the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago as a stepping stone to challenging for titles again.

Shockingly sudden ends to tenures of the aforementioned Henderson and Fabinho, a whirlwind swoop for RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, and two farcical, abortive moves for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia later, and the complexion of Liverpool’s midfield suddenly looks radically different than Reds supporters would have projected it would be as recently as a few weeks ago.

One of the midfield talents linked to Anfield in the halcyon days of the opening period of the summer transfer window was Celta Vigo wonderkid, Gabri Veiga. Chased by Liverpool and a host of other Premier League clubs, the 21-year-old box-to-box midfielder appeared set to capitalize on a breakout season to take the next step into the upper echelons of football.

However, it is reported that the Spanish U21 international appears set to follow the lucrative footsteps of numerous other players this summer and decamp to the upstart Saudi Pro League. Transfer person, Fabrizio Romano, one of the Saudi state-owned clubs, Al Ahli has secured a massive coup and will secure Veiga’s signature in the coming days.

EXCLUSIVE: Gabri Veiga to Al Ahli, here we go! Bid accepted by Celta, player also said yes



Coach Jaissle was crucial for Veiga to accept.



Al Ahli sign their secret top target.



Saudi side want to invest on world best talents — and now they also got the gem Gabri Veiga. pic.twitter.com/8xfOMyiUTS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023

While it has not been unheard of for aging veterans looking for one big final payday to take the massive wage packets currently on offer in the Middle East, the signing of Veiga, a rising talent with the world at his feet, is a much different prospect all together.

Once the deal goes through, Veiga is set to head to Saudi’s commercial center, Jeddah to join up with other established players such as ex-Red Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, and Allan Saint-Maximin.