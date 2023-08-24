Liverpool Poach Talent From West Ham

Liverpool FC have signed 16-year-old Amara Nallo from West Ham United. Like Trey Nyoni, the club is believed to have paid a sizable transfer fee to complete the move. Nallo is swapping London for Merseyside just months after he signed a scholarship with the Hammers.

In recent years, the club has focused on recruiting talented youngsters from across the UK due to a change of rules post-Brexit no longer allowing overseas signings under the age of 18.

Just last month, Liverpool also signed another young central defender in Harvey Owen. He joined from Wolves last month in a deal that could be worth £800,000. That should give Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s under-18s side a pretty talented backline to work with. Even for U18 standards, his side is pretty youthful this year, with no player that has featured above the age of 17. Seven of those are 16 years old.

We will follow their progress with great interest. Up the young Reds.