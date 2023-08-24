Transfer News: Liverpool Sign Talented Teenager

Is it the big transfer news we were all hoping for in the last week of the summer window? Well, no. But considering the talent that has come up through Liverpool’s Academy in recent years, it’s always good to see a new addition.

16-year-old Trey Nyoni signed from Leicester City. He was born in 2006, when I graduated college. Which is fine. It’s totally fine.

The midfielder joins the Academy after having already represented England in the U16s. He also maintains Zimbabwe citizenship as well.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are two of the most recent former Academy players to work their way into consistent playing time at the senior level. Manager Jürgen Klopp puts an emphasis on homegrown talent, since his style of football is taught all the way down the line. It makes it easier to slot...say a young midfielder into an otherwise thin squad with limited retraining necessary and without breaking the bank.

We’ll look forward to watching Nyoni’s Reds’ career as the youngster begins his journey.