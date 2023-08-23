Tyler Morton Back in Training

Liverpool FC’s Tyler Morton participated in a training session with the first team at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday, signalling he is close to returning to full fitness after suffering a metatarsal injury during his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers. He underwent surgery in April and has been busy rehabbing since. He was unable to play in any of the club’s five pre-season games due to the injury.

He was seen working with the ball at his feet and participating in strength and conditioning drills.

Morton could very well be one of the departures at the transfer window deadline, as a loan move looks likely. He put pen to paper on a new, long-term contract back in January. Whilst there haven’t been any concrete links as to where his next club might be, Morton made 40 league appearances for Blackburn as they missed out narrowly on a playoff spot last season. Perhaps a step up in competition might be in order.