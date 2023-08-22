Gladbach Manager: It Would Take “Immense Offer” for Liverpool to Sign Manu Kone

The thing about being a good monger of anything is that persistence is key. Most of what anyone is selling is meant to guarantee your joy once you have it. Never mind, of course, that no guarantee can last because the nature of selling is that you’ll always need to be selling in order to turn a buck. Economic security is for closers.

So, some folks turn to things that are slightly less sensical when whipping up the frenzy around the new wares they are hawking. Sometimes an embellishment here or the convenient leaving out of an important piece of information to string along potential marks.

In the case of the Liverpool Echo and its reporting on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder and erstwhile Liverpool FC transfer target, Manu Kone, it’s the using of tenuous links and the off-handed comment from an extremely connected person to concoct a whole new rumor. A sort of Frankenstein’s Monster but for transfer rumors.

It’s no secret that Liverpool have had a bit of a gut check when it comes to their recruitment and overall transfer strategy. With the sudden departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Liverpool had big gaps to fill. All of that even knowing they’d secured two new players in Szoboszlai and Mac Allister.

Liverpool played chicken with Chelsea in chasing down, and eventually losing, Moises Caicedo. They called Southampton’s bluff and walked away from a deal for Romeo Lavia because the price exceeded their valuation. Eventually, the club settled on Stuttgart midfielder and Japanese international Wataru Endo as a sort of Fabinho replacement. No one thinks the job is done as at least one more midfielder and a centerback would bring fans a lot of relief. But Liverpool are definitely in a much better place than they were a few weeks ago.

Still, that wouldn’t do for the rumor mongers, so today’s rumor is that Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone, a midfielder that certainly has a long list of teams interested in his services and with Liverpool having been rumored to be among them, will require an “immense offer” from any team wishing to land him. Those words come from the Borussia Monchengladbach manager directly.

One might wonder why this might fall in the area of rumor mongering given it’s a direct quote from a principal player in any transfer business involving Manu Kone. Well that reason is simple: Kone suffered an injury in June during the U21 Euros and is not available to play until later in the Fall at the earliest.

So, this is clearly a case of gloming onto any news related to a supposed prior transfer target, nevermind said player is out of commission. Rumor mongers ever working those angles for every click.