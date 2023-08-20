Jurgen Klopp Hints At Mac Allister Red Card Appeal

Alexis Mac Allister was having an incredible Anfield debut on Saturday until he was shown a controversial red card in the 58th minute. Referee Thomas Bramall showed Mac Allister the red straight away and the VAR didn’t overturn it. After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hinted that they plan on appealing the decision.

“After the game I saw it back now and I think if you have a list of points of what you need to give a red card, I think the majority – besides contact – nothing else, no other boxes ticked in that moment.” Klopp told the media. “I think it is a decision we all agree if he gives a yellow card the VAR would not overturn it. He gave a red card and the VAR is not overturning it because the contact means there is no clear and obvious [error]. Mistake, but I think the punishment [of] 40 minutes with 10 men in that weather today is already punishment enough, but let’s see. I don’t know. We have to talk to the authorities.”

As things stand, Mac Allister is set to miss the next three matches due to the red card suspension rules. He would miss Newcastle United away, Aston Villa at home, and away to Wolverhampton Wanderers. It does not seem likely that his suspension will be reduced, given that the center referee and the VAR both deemed it a red card challenge. The VAR, by the way, was Paul Tierney. He was assisted by Constantine Hatzidakis, the assistant referee who elbowed Andy Robertson in the chin last season.