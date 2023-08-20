Diogo Jota: Everyone Reacted Very Well

Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s third goal in the Reds’ 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The game was the opposite of the season opener against Chelsea, according to Jota, where the Reds scored first and then conceded.

“We didn’t start well at all and we could turn it around”, he said, about the Bournemouth game.

“So, happy for the reaction but now let’s try to mix both the games and give it a go for all the whole 90 minutes”.

Despite Alexis Mac Allister’s contentious red card, the squad held their composure and held on to the three points.

“We were joking on the bench it was almost like we were playing better with 10 than with 11!” said Jota.

“I think everyone really felt the moment to stand out, to be able to help each other, to stay closer to each other. And I think that’s what we did. We got these three points and I think it’s deserved”.

Jota also seemed pleased with the new recruits, all of whom contributed to the game,

“I think Macca as well, now playing a bit deeper and trying to help us build. Dom, you can see he is running the entire game and doesn’t feel tired. I think they will both help us. And [Wataru] Endo as well, debut [in] hard circumstances and did it quite well. So, yeah, the more time we spend together we will get better and we can develop throughout the season”, he said.