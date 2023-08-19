Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1 - Match Recap: Ten-Man Liverpool Beat Bournemouth in Home Opener

Liverpool 3 - 1 AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool: Díaz 27’, Salah 35’, Jota 62’

Bournemouth: Semenya 2’

Pre-Match

As expected, Endo starts on the bench for Liverpool. The Reds are back at Anfield for the home opener against Bournemouth. They’re looking to notch their first victory after drawing with Chelsea last weekend at Stamford Bridge.

First Half

Liverpool start on the back foot, looking like they forgot how to play football in the first few minutes as Bournemouth attacked. After one minute, the Reds were lucky enough to get a Bournemouth goal called back for offside. After two minutes, their luck ran out and a failure in defense led to Antoine Semenya knocking it right past a helpless Alisson.

The goal woke up Liverpool, who had a good attacking spell at the right end of the pitch. They earned a couple corners, and Virgil van Dijk’s header crashed against the crossbar, narrowly denying the home team an equalizer.

Alisson got booked at the other end. He ran out of his box with the ball at his feet and was nearly skinned by Jaidon Anthony, who Alisson takes out to avoid conceding another goal.

It hasn’t even been six minutes yet.

Dominik Szoboszlai has a shot deflected wide, but it was a good chance from the new kid on the block.

It’s Luis Díaz notches two goals in two games. This one came in the 27th minute. An absolutely gorgeous strike of his right foot in the center of the box. No question it was onside, and Liverpool equalized. Hopefully that means they’ll also settle, because the first third of this game up until that point. the Reds have looked very nervous.

Szoboszlai continues his good work, earning a penalty in the box for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah takes the penalty. It’s blocked by Neto, but Salah is quick enough to sink the rebound. With that goal, Salah has overtaken Steven Gerrard for Liverpool goals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold nearly makes it three, skating beautifully into the box. Szoboszlai dummies for him and Alexander-Arnold gets a shot off towards the near post with his left foot. Neto anticipates him though and makes the save.

Liverpool were happy with the halftime whistle. They struggled through a last Bournemouth push stopped by Alisson making a diving save just before the ref called time.

Second Half

Liverpool look most alive at the start of this second half. Several early chances for Diogo Jota and Salah go wanting. Salah is the closest. He took on Neto on the break, but the angle was just too tight when he got the shot off and it was right into Neto’s hands.

Just as Liverpool hit their stride, the ref said nahhhh and hits Alexis Mac Allister with what might be the softest red card I’ve ever seen. Well. Liverpool went down to 10 men with more than 30 minutes left to play. The good news is that they’ve got a one goal cushion. If you had Darwin Nùñez trauma flashbacks, please know that you’re not alone.

The Reds seem to be running on righteous indignation, and it isn’t long until they find another goal. It’s Szoboszlai who tries his luck with a long range cracker. The keeper blocks it, but Jota is there to slot home the rebound for Liverpool’s third.

Wataru Endo makes his Liverpool debut following Jota’s goal. The Japanese captain replaced Cody Gakpo at 65 minutes.

Bournemouth had a good chance against Alisson. Max Aarons found Kiefer Moore in the center of the box. Thankfully, his shot was wide above the goal.

Joe Gomez replaced Alexander-Arnold, who was limping slightly and Harvey Elliott came on for Jota in the 75th minute.

Moore can’t catch a break, and we’re happy for it. This time Alisson saves his excellent effort and chaos in the box led to the ball eventually going out of bounds for a goal kick.

Díaz went down requiring treatment - not great - and that precipitated Klopp makes his last two changes of the afternoon. Díaz came off for Núñez while Tsimikas replaced Salah to defend their lead in the dying minutes of the match.

Alisson redeemed himself after a choppy first half. He really came in clutch the Reds in the second half. Another diving save at full stretch denied Traore. That about did it for the game, and Liverpool ended up notching their first three points of the season.

Final Thoughts

First win! That red card was a tough pill to swallow, but Liverpool fought back valiantly to increase their lead and grab the three points.