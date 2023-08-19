Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1: Man of the Match

While things may have started pretty dire with Bournemouth scoring an early goal, and an unfair red card for Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool were able to pull off a victory in their Anfield opener.

There were plenty of bright spots throughout the match. Luis Diaz made an incredible shot to equalize for the Reds, Mohamed Salah scored a rebound off a saved penalty, and Diogo Jota finally made good contact after working so hard all afternoon to get in the most advantageous spaces. Wataru Endo, this week’s surprise signing, even made his first impressive appearance in a Red shirt after Mac Allister’s sending off. There are a couple things to be worried about, too, because it wouldn’t be Liverpool if we didn’t have worries, but a victory feels good in a place like this.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

