Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. BOURNEMOUTH

| Saturday, August 19th |

Premier League | Anfield

3:00PM BST/10:00AM EST

Liverpool chase their first victory of the season in their home opener when they welcome Bournemouth to Anfield.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Television & Streaming: no listing (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports HD 1 (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 2 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier League 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Here's how the Reds line up to take on Bournemouth this afternoon #LIVBOU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 19, 2023

AFC BOURNEMOUTH

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

