Wataru Endo: Signing for Liverpool “Feels Amazing...This is My Dream”

After completing his signing with Liverpool, Wataru Endo spoke to Liverpoolfc.com on his feelings about joining the Reds:

I’m very happy right now and I’m so excited to join a big club in Liverpool. It feels amazing and this is my dream. It’s always [been] a dream to play [in the] Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a dream come true for me.

Asked to describe the signing process, the Japanese captain noted the pace of the last few days:

Yeah, it was busy! But it was very quick because I needed to decide this move for almost 24 hours, and I decided. I just said goodbye to my family and I fly to here, I did the medical check and right now I’m doing this interview.

When asked about his awareness of the club, Endo dropped a familiar name:

When I was a kid, I often watched Premier League games with my father. I liked [Steven] Gerrard and I often watched how he played. I often watched Liverpool games.

The midfielder spoke about how he conceives of his role at the club, his opportunity, and his excitement to play at Anfield:

Actually I was a bit surprised when I got the offer [from Liverpool] but also I feel like, ‘Do I still have chance to move to a big club?’ It’s a very exciting moment for me and, like I said, it’s a dream come true. [I]t’s going to be the first time for me that I play at Anfield. I can’t wait to play at Anfield in front of Liverpool fans. I play as a No.6 and I’m like a bit more [of a] defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organization in the middle. I think that’s my job. I try to have good communication with the defenders and I always try to scan where opponents stand and try to get them. I think that’s my job.

The club has released videos of Endo meeting his new manager, Jürgen Klopp, who seemed ecstatic to have a new defensive midfielder. For his part, Endo is excited to work with Klopp as well:

For me, I’m very happy to work with [Klopp] because when I became a football player I often watched Dortmund games when he was there and Shinji [Kagawa] was also there. I think my ex-teammate must be happy. And, of course, I’m very happy to work with him.

Endo’s experience as captain of his national team is key to what Reds’ fans should expect from their new signing:

Yes, I hope [to bring my leadership experience]. I hope so. I don’t talk a lot, but I always show what I have to do on the pitch and what I should do for the team. That’s what I am always thinking about. I do that for the national team and with my ex-teammates at Stuttgart as well, so I will try to do that at Liverpool too.

Endo concluded his interview with his goals and a message to fans: