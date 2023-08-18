Injury Nightmare As Calvin Ramsay Suffers Another Setback

Liverpool academy starlet, Calvin Ramsay has been ruled out of action for two months in what continues to be an injury-plagued period of his young career.

The young right back had only just begun working his way back from a knee issue that required surgery and sidelined him for 104 days, and had come into preseason hoping to cement a role in the first team squad.

Conor Bradley ultimately earned the role as backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Ramsay sent out on loan to Preston North End.

However, the 20-year-old is now set for another spell on the sidelines as he waits for an opportunity to display his prodigious talent. Preston are yet to reveal the actual injury issue, but manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed that Liverpool have been kept in the loop.

“Calvin’s had a bit of a setback, but it’s nothing major,” Lowe said recently speaking to reporters. “We’ll make sure between us and Liverpool that we do the right things with him.

“He’s just had a bit of a setback and we’ll make sure we monitor him now. If it takes six to eight weeks, whatever it takes, we’ll make sure we’ll build him up and get him stronger.”

Lowe was quick to refute any suggestions that the Scottish international will be sent back to his home club.

“There’s a lot of rumors that he’s going back to Liverpool and the loan’s being cancelled, that’s not going to happen,” the manager continued.

“I’ve spoken to him a couple of times already and he’s champing at the bit to get back in with us with the lads.”

The hope that Ramsay will be able to bounce back from what has been a difficult spell for a young player and kick on into the new campaign.