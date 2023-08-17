Anfield to Introduce Safe Standing This Weekend

Liverpool FC has obtained a licence for safe standing for this season and will introduce safe standing areas at Anfield at the home opener against Bournemouth on Saturday at 3pm.

Safe standing areas will be available in all rail seating sections on the Kop and lower Anfield Road Stand, allowing more than 13,000 fans to stand throughout matches.

Liverpool’s statement reads:

“Liverpool FC has been granted a Safe Standing Licence for the 23/24 season, following an application to the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) earlier this year. “The move will now see the introduction of safe standing areas across all rail seating sections on the Kop and in the lower Anfield Road Stand from Saturday. “In these safe standing areas, supporters will be permitted to stand throughout matches and not just for significant moments, such as goal celebrations.”

Liverpool joins other Premier League clubs including Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United in having a designated standing section for supporters. However, the top part of the Anfield Road end will be empty on Saturday due to delays in construction. The stand will be reopened in stages, and will help boost Anfield’s total capacity to 61,000 when it’s expected to fully reopen in mid-October.