Reds Abroad: Fabio Carvalho Notches First Trophy

Liverpool’s off season has been tumultuous, to say the least. With the sudden departures of Fabinho and skipper Jordan Henderson, Liverpool’s well-chronicled midfield troubles began. But even before then, we had at least some inkling of change being in the air.

Longtime club stalwarts James Milner and Roberto Firmino each made the decision that the previous season would be their last, ending themselves warm send-offs. Likewise, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita made their intentions to find new employment known. We expected more than a few of these departures.

One move, a loan, has flown a bit under the radar to the point that I almost forgot it happened. Winger/attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho completed a loan move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The German side kicked off its campaign withe the DFL Supercup, a competition that pitted it against Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich.

On the strength of a hattrick from Spain international Dani Olmo, Leipzig managed to humble the Bavarian giants and claim their first trophy of the year. Carvalho managed to log minutes in the match as a substitute with approximately 12 minutes left in the match.

Carvalho’s future at Liverpool doesn’t look great, at the moment: he closed out the previous campaign firmly affixed to Klopp’s bench and there were rumors/chopped up interviews that hint at a falling out with the manager. We know Klopp manages the youth well but it is usually pretty obvious when the gaffer is trying to communicate a need for improvement with a benching. All of the youth that have come up under Jurgen have endured it, with Harvey Elliott having been benched himself for a spell.

All scandalous speculation aside, being able to lodge competitive minutes with your new team as they celebrate their first achievement of the year can only be viewed as a positive. Who knows, maybe Fabio will figure out a way to play himself back into Klopp’s squad. And we can all agree on the most important bit to come out of all of this: Fabio Carvalho now has more trophies in the Bundesliga than Harry Kane.