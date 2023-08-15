Rumor Mongering: Liverpool in for PSV Eindhoven’s Ibrahim Sangare

It’s no secret that Liverpool are in need of a defensive midfielder. Even though new signing Alexis Mac Allister did an admirable job against Chelsea on the weekend, most fans wouldn’t be faulted for wondering just how much more cohesive the team would have looked with a true 6 in the back, allowing Alexis and fellow new signing Dominik Szoboszlai the freedom to unleash their other gifts in service of the attack.

But with Liverpool set in their valuation of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia pushing them to take a gamble on pipping Chelsea in nabbing Brighten’s Moises Caicedo - a gamble that ended up all for naught by Sunday afternoon - most people will know Liverpool are a buying club. More, having flashed the cash in the Caicedo brouhaha, folks will know they’ve got money to burn.

Enter the Liverpool Echo and their wonderful autoplay ads with a rumor that they believe is super duper true: LFC are among those interested in PSV Eindhoven’s midfield starlet Ibrahim Sangare. Sangare’s name has been bandied about pretty often by fans and rumor mongers alike, but the Echo insist it’s legit because their source is none other than the brother of Sangare’s own agent.

Look, it wouldn’t surprise anyone in the room if LFC were in fact in for Sangare. The front office would be derelict in their duties if they hadn’t at least been keeping tabs on one of the bright lights coming out of the Eredivise. But since Liverpool placed the bid that launched 115 million Boehly Bucks, the cadre of club connected journalists have been quite mum on reporting news coming from the Liverpool side of any transfer. No briefings on Lavia and not even follow-ups on Caicedo as the weekend wound down.

Which suggests that the guys are in the lab cooking. As they should be.

We can’t tell what’s coming in this wonky transfer window, but what we do know is that the Caicedo scenario proves LFC have the cash and were willing to spend on the right player (it also essentially confirmed that if we were in for Jude - as many club connected folks had mentioned - he chose Madrid over us). Klopp is notoriously picky and while the list is is obviously present, I doubt it’s long. What we’re saying is that we don’t know if they will sign anyone, but it is a bit heartening - even if the big swing didn’t work - that we went out and gave it a go.

So, on this summer goes. Here’s hoping the guys in the front office can do right by the gaffer and the fans: bring us a 6 to be the foundation for all the attacking stars to build off of.