Liverpool U21s Flatten Everton in the PL2 Derby

The Premier League 2 season has kicked off in style with Liverpool U21s putting four past Everton U21s in the Mini-Derby on Monday night.

Though the first half suggested a stalemate, albeit one with the Reds in control, Mateusz Musiałowski, the promising 19-year-old Polish attacker, scored in the 52nd minute.

Musiałowski and Oakley Cannonier had kept Everton’s back line busy for the first 45 minutes without any joy, so Musiałowski’s decisive strike was a long time coming. Terence Miles added a second just eight minutes later, as the Reds made their underlying control of the match show on the scoreboard.

Midfielders Thomas Hill and Bobby Clark added two more goals for the Reds in the final 10 minutes of the match, though Calum Scanlon and Luca Stephenson both came close in the intervening period.

For his part, Quansah was unlucky to not have an assist and a goal by his name at the end of the match.

A comfortable derby victory sees the Reds third on the PL2 table by goal difference after the opening weekend’s play, with both Chelsea and Tottenham having a goal difference of +5.

The U21s next face Derby County U21s on Friday, August 18th at 7:00PM BST/2:00PM EST.