Chelsea vs Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

| Sunday, August 13th |

Premier League | Stamford Bridge

4:30PM BST/11:30AM EST

Chelsea vs Liverpool is always one of the premier matchups in the Premier League, however this week comes with a little extra spice. The Reds and the Blues have been locked horns all week over a fierce transfer saga for the services of Moises Caicedo. Oh! AND it’s the first match of the season!

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia) FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

