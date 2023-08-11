Liverpool Reportedly Secure Moises Caicedo in British-Record £110M Deal

On Wednesday, Liverpool appeared to be losing their top defensive midfield target to Chelsea, as London’s Blues submitted a bid for Southampton 19-year-old Roméo Lavia.

On Thursday, Liverpool threw down an Uno Reverse and look to be on their way to a legitimate coup, reportedly scooping up Moises Caicedo from Chelsea’s grasp. The Blues made no secret of pursuing Caicedo in this summer transfer window, but it’s Liverpool that put up the most cash for Brighton.

As these things tend to do in Liverpool-land, it went from haha vague transfer rumour to hang on...to wait, whaaaat, to oh my god, this is really happening in less than 24 hours.

Liverpool reach agreement with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo for British record £110m. #BHAFC held auction using midnight deadline. #LFC highest bidder, #CFC at £100m. Personal terms a formality + medical planned for Friday in Liverpool @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/cUS7TdNWyL — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 11, 2023

David Ornstein from The Athletic was one of the first to confirm that Liverpool was the highest bidder, and that all that remained was agreeing to personal terms and the medical. The £110m bid from Liverpool is no joke and would break their £75m transfer record for Virgil van Dijk.

Hang onto your butts, the medical is supposedly set for Friday, so we’ll know for sure then.

If this is happening, then a trio of Mac Allister / Szoboszlai / Caicedo would be a hell of a show of intent from the Reds.