Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: Pre-Season 2023-24 Preview, Match Coverage, & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS BAYERN MUNICH

| Wednesday, August 2nd |

Pre-Season | Singapore National Stadium

12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST

PREVIEW

Liverpool’s preparations for the 2023-24 season continue from Singapore on Wednesday when Jürgen Klopp’s Reds play the second match of their brief Asian tour, with the Reds set to take on the Bundesliga’s eternal champions Bayern Munich. Bayern have now won eleven league titles on the trot and measure real success not by that competition but in Europe, and by that standard they’re coming off a rather difficult and dysfunctional campaign.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has survived the uncertainty, arriving late last season to replace Julian Nagelsmann with the specific goal of doing the treble—only to promptly bomb out of the Champions League and domestic cup and stumble in the league such that it took until the final day of the season for Bayern to win yet again.

While Tuchel is still there, former Red Sadio Mané isn’t, having recently joined the Saudi exodus and ending up at Al Nassr with Cristiano Ronaldo. And for Liverpool, the big story for the club and Klopp remains what isn’t there. Namely a specialist six, with the club having no senior players on the books with experience as the holding midfielder following the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and with their move for Roméo Lavia—himself still more promise than proven—proving difficult.

Perhaps the most interesting thing here for Liverpool fans, then, will be seeing what answer Klopp comes up with for the six with the Premier League opener less than two weeks away and a decent chance that even if the club can complete a new signing by then, that player may well not be fully up to speed and ready to start from game one.

HOW TO WATCH

Global Online Streaming: LFCTV GO

Television & Regional Streaming: LFCTV (UK) | CBS Sports, Paramount+ (USA) | meWATCH (Singapore) |full listings on LiveSoccerTV

HOME TEAM

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

AWAY TEAM

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

