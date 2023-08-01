Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Look to Swoop In On Gvardiol Transfer

Liverpool FC’s season starts in less than two weeks and with the long-pending transfers of both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson now officially completed, LFC have much more clarity on what needs must be met before the curtain rises on the new season.

Many have been looking at the obvious holes in the midfield with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia taking up the bulk of the attention at the moment. But entering the transfer window, Liverpool had a few more places to look to hopefully bring in reinforcements, with a right-back to deputize newly-minted vice captain Trent Alexander-Arnold and a center-back to account for the aging legs of Virgil Van Dijk and the injury histories of Joel Matip, Ibou Konate, and Joe Gomez.

For the latter, we have word from the rumor slingers at the Daily Mail that Liverpool will be joining rivals Manchester United and Chelsea as clubs that stand ready to pounce should top-rated center-back Josko Gvardiol’s transfer to Manchester City should fall through. There’s a lot of if’s at work here, given that the rumor monger’s own report notes that negotiations are far enough down the line that it is more a sense of when and not if. But, you know what they say about hope: it’s hard to kill or it’s what kills you. Either way, hope abounds?

Here at TLO Towers we know that this is a long shot. Even if the RB Leipzig defender is top of most lists and our club have managed to slash the wage bill entering next year, it’d be exceedingly unlikely that LFC would be in for him at this point, given both the prioritized need in midfield and the rumored transfer fees being bandied about for Romeo Lavia. So, while you’re always free to hope, we’re filing this away under super duper unlikely.